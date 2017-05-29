Peterhead Lifeboat in three-hour weekend search

Peterhead Lifeboat was called out on Saturday after a vessel was reported to be taking on water off the coast.

‘The Misses Robertson of Kintail’ was launched at 11.30 pm with its volunteer crew, to search for the vessel which was also reported to be suffering from engine failure off Peterhead.

No contact could be made with the alleged casualty, so the lifeboat was tasked to do a radar and visual search for any vessel in distress.

The lifeboat carried out an unsuccessful three-hour search for the vessel which may have been in distress in calm conditions with good visibility.

The lifeboat was stood down at 3.16am, and returned to its berth at 3.30am. The sea condition was calm, the wind was N force 1-2 and visibility was good.

