Peterhead is brimming with talent!

This year's Scottish Week Peterhead's Got Talent proved that there is a wealth of future stars in our midst.

The event, sponsored by Morrisons, was held at the town's community theatre on Wednesday with a packed audience keen to see just what talent the Blue Toon had to offer.

From left: winner Mayah Herlihy, third place Kaylen Keith and runner-up Hannah Brown

And they weren't disappointed, with contestants singing, dancing and even playing the pipes in a bid to win over the judges.

The show was compered by Scottish Week Committee treasurer Graham Barron who did a great job in putting everyone at ease.

And it was an exceedingly difficult job for this year's judges - Serena Wilson, Brian Carle and Adam Burke.

But there could be only one winner and this year it was Mayah Herlihy, with Hannah Brown taking second place and Kaylen Keith in third. Well done to everyone who took part!

Compere for the evening was Scottish Week treasurer Graham Barron.