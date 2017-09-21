Peterhead garage donates two cars to worthy causes

A Peterhead garage has donated two cars to two worthy causes in Aberdeenshire.

Gillanders Motors, based at Blackhouse Industrial Estate, has always backed local charity over the years, but wanted to look for something they could put their support behind in the long-term.

The garage was approached by Sandpiper Wildcat to see if they could get involved with the responder side of the charity and perhaps provide them with a vehicle.

Sandpiper Wildcat is responsible for training responders and recruiting new people to provide support to the charity.

Mark Stevenson, sales manager at Gillanders, was only too happy to help and offered to provide them with a top-of-the-range Suzuki Vitara.

“All they would have to do is insure the vehicle and fill it with fuel, we do the rest,” said Mark.

Ellon First Responders then got in touch asking if the garage could help them in a similar manner and, again, they were only too happy to get involved.

“All of their responders were using their own vehicles so we agreed to provide them with a new Suzuki Swift. The cars have been provided on a 12 months contract and it gives us massive exposure from our point of view as well as helping out two very worthwhile causes in the local area,” said Mark.

“It’s something that’s local to the community and will help people in the local area and these people are giving their time to helping others so we were delighted to lend our support,” he added.