Peterhead couple celebrate 60 years

A Peterhead couple have celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary.

Charles and Ena Brown marked their 60th anniversary recently, surrounded by their closest family.

The couple married on June 22, 1957, at East Parish Church - which is now St Andrew’s Church - in Peterhead.

The couple have three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

During his career, Charles served in the Merchant Navy, and worked in the fishing industry, before becoming a prison officer. Meanwhile, Ena worked as a bus conductress, and later worked as a shop assistant at Laings.

To celebrate their anniversary, Charles and Ena went to this year’s Royal Ascot - as part of a group of 13 of their family.

The couple have spoken of how delighted they are at the array of cards and gifts they received from loved ones - as well as a special card from the Queen.

Commenting, Charles and Ena said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and family.

“We had a brilliant time at Ascot - we had so many surprises from our family.”

Councillor Smith said: “It’s always a delight to be asked to make these visits on behalf of the Provost and councillors of Aberdeenshire Council.

“I’d like to wish Mr and Mrs Brown congratulations on their anniversary and many more happy years together.”