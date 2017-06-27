Peterhead care home receives new dementia care accreditation

Kirkburn Court Care Home in Peterhead is celebrating having achieved accreditation for a new standard of dementia care, called ‘10-60-06’.

The home has been awarded the ’10-60-06’ accreditation after successfully implementing significant improvements to the personalised dementia care services they offer and the way that all staff are trained to better understand what it means to be living with dementia.

The ‘10-60-06’ training and accreditation programme was developed and trialled by the Dementia Team at Barchester Healthcare, a care provider with over 200 homes across the country. It will replace the company’s current dementia care programme in order to ensure the care services provided in Barchester’s Memory Lane Communities for people living with dementia are the best in the sector.

The home was visited in May by a Dementia Care Specialist who found the home had met all the new standards and announced that the home has achieved the ‘10-60-06’ accreditation.

Caroline Baker, director of dementia care at Barchester said: “Kirkburn Court Care Home staff have worked really hard to achieve accreditation and we saw some lovely examples of how the criteria has been implemented in their Memory Lane Community and throughout the whole home. Congratulations to all the staff!”

General manager at Kirkburn Court, David Garland, said: “The changes we have made to our dementia care services have made a big difference to the lives of those we care for. Both staff and residents’ family members have been especially delighted with the impact of the improved training programme.

"It is noticeable that people are being supported in a more person-centred way and staff have embedded what they learned into their everyday work.”