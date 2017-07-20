Packed house for tea dance

Peterhead's Palace Hotel was packed to the rafters for this year's Scottish Week League of Friends cream tea dance.

The floor was full as the dancing kicked off with music provided by Charlie Esson and his band.

The dance floor was packed as everyone enjoyed the music of Charlie Esson at the League of Friends annual Scottish Week tea dance.

The tea dance is one of the most popular events of Scottish Week and has been held during the gala week for more than 20 years and is enjoyed by many.

Buchan Queen Bonnie-Leigh Wilson and her princesses Karla Innes and Patricia Strachan went along and joined in the dancing on the day.

More than 100 people attended this year's dance and organisers, Peterhead League of Friends, were delighted with the turnout yet again, thanking everyone for coming along and showing their support.