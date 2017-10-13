Overnight resurfacing improvements on A90

A section of the A90 north of Toll of Birness junction is set to benefit from a £200,000 investment in resurfacing works due to take place overnight starting next week.

Around 1.4km of the road will be resurfaced to create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing work will begin on Monday, October 16 at 7.30pm and is programmed to take place over five nights.

To keep roadworkers as well as motorists safe, a 10mph convoy system will be used during the works. This will be removed outside of working hours to limit any disruption to road users.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These works will repair a number of cracks, potholes and other issues which will improve the general condition and safety of the road for motorists.

“We’ve scheduled the resurfacing to take place overnight to minimise any impact on motorists, however, we encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.