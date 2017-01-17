Opal is on the slow road to recovery

Opal, the abandoned terrier which was found on a street in Fraserburgh, is on the slow road to recovery.

She was found in a 'terrible state' suffering from broken bones in her paw and a severe skin condition.

However, following surgery and treatment for her infection, Opal is expected to make a full recovery.

Centre Manager Graeme Innes told us: “Opal had surgery on Monday to have the fracture on her paw pinned and plated as the bone had begun to heal in the wrong place.

“The operation went well and the poor girl now has six weeks of crate rest in front of her whilst also recovering from her severe skin condition.

“We’re still optimistic that Opal will make a full recovery and she will be looking for a new home in the future.”

The centre said it was currently unknown which street Opal had been found on in Fraserburgh but re-issued the appeal for anyone who knows anything about her to get in touch with them. Anyone with information should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

