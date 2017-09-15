‘Oh What A Night’ set to be a sell-out

Local production company, Centre Stage Productions will be returning to Peterhead Community Theatre on Saturday, September 23 with their annual charity evening.

And it looks as though the night will be another sell-out, with this year’s show raising funds for Alzheimers Scotland.

“Oh What a Night”, which starts at 7pm, is organised by local performers Alasdair Corbett and Stephanie Wemyss.

The show promises to be another fantastic evening of entertainment crammed full of talent from across the North East and will follow the group’s regular format featuring wide variety of music and some doric comedy.

Alongside Alasdair and Stephanie this year will be Lynsey Cradock, Rhea Forman, Rhona Johnston, Amanda Massie, Erin Murray, Joanne Peacock, Ryan Peacock, Craig Pike, Sophie Hamilton Pike, Steven Reid and Rachael Watson.

Keeping the performers and compering the event will be the fantastic Jason McGee, who played Smee in last year’s Peterhead Panto, while Ann-Louise Murray will provide accompaniment on the piano.

Tickets for the show are priced £8 each and can be purchased form Genesis Personnel, by calling 07766 745252 or alternatively you can order by messaging www.facebook.com/centrestagepeterhead

Alasdair told The Buchanie: “The group has enjoyed great success and we would like to thank all of our loyal audiences who continue to support us in raising funds for fantastic local causes.

“This year marks the fifth annual production and to-date local charities have shared more than £9,000 raised by the group.”

Alsadair and Stephenie announced their collaboration on Centre Stage Productions in June last year, with the aim of providing high-quality entertainment to Peterhead and the surrounding area.

At the time Alasdair said: “In the long-term we feel Centre Stage Productions will allow us to organise some fantastic events for the community to enjoy.”

Last year’s ‘Oh What A Night’ show was the first event under the newly-formed company and played to a packed house at the community theatre.