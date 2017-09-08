Official opening for new Crimond Pharmacy

The new Crimond Pharmacy was officially opened on Friday, September 8.
A ribbon to the new pharmacy was cut by Indee and Sophie, the children of pharmacy staff members.
Speaking to the Buchanie pharmacy manager, Lauren Duncan, said: “We have waited a long time but we are finally here.
“We are delighted with the new pharmacy, it’s beautiful.
“We opened for the first time on Monday but we wanted to wait a bit until we were settled in before we held our official opening.”
The new pharmacy is located inside the recently opened Crimond Medical and Community Hub.
