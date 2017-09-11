Nuisance calls action plan announced

A £50,000 fund to install call-blocking technology for those most at risk from nuisance calls was announced today by Economy Secretary Keith Brown.

The fund is one element of a national Nuisance Calls Action Plan, launched to raise awareness and empower people to protect themselves from scam callers.

The action plan was unveiled this morning at the launch of the Which? Nuisance Call Roadshow at Glasgow Central Station. This will be visiting Glasgow and Aberdeen over the coming week to invite members of the public to pledge support for a campaign to stop nuisance calls.

The Economy Secretary Keith Brown has also written to the UK Government urging greater action to reduce the volume of nuisance calls.

Mr Brown said:

“Nuisance calls disproportionately affect people in Scotland. They often target the elderly and the vulnerable and have the potential to be very harmful.

“Although there is no easy solution to this problem, our action plan contains a range of measures to raise awareness of nuisance calls, make it easier for people to identify them and take action to protect themselves. Our fund to install call-blocking technology for our most vulnerable citizens is one such measure.

“The power to regulate in this area lies with the UK Government. I have written to the Secretary of State for Culture to call for greater action to reduce the volume of nuisance calls, including exploring a model which automatically opts people out of unwanted calls.”

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said:

“Scots continue to receive more nuisance calls than the rest of the UK, and the Scottish Government’s action plan should deliver positive changes to ensure people are no longer bombarded by these unwelcome calls.

“Which? has long campaigned for action to be taken against this everyday menace that can intimidate and discourage people from answering their phones. We’re delighted to be part of the week of action on this issue to help people tackle these unwanted calls.”