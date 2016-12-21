No place like home for the holidays

The time has finally come for the pigs in blankets, stuffing and the inevitable turkey.

During this festive season many of us will be making our way home to celebrate the joyous season with family.

This week’s tips give advice for those travelling for Christmas during this busy season, from IAM RoadSmart’s head of driving and riding standards Richard Gladman.

Check the weather forecast. The weather, especially British weather can be unpredictable in winter. Relying on the roads being gritted can sometimes prove to be a disappointment but main routes do tend to be treated first so stick to them. Plan your journey before you set off and let someone know when you are and which way you are travelling.

There’s a chance some filling stations will be closed over the Christmas period. Make sure you have all the fuel you need for a long journey plus a bit more in case you get held up. Top up all key fluids and check tyres, wiper and lights well before you set off.

We can’t stress this enough, but please try to develop a ‘none for the road’ mentality. Bubbly will be flowing through out this season and you may think that one couldn’t’t hurt, but you couldn’t’t be more wrong. Please visit our DRA website to find out more information on this subject at www.iamroadsmart.com/drink-drive. Value your designated driver and do not try to encourage them to have ‘just one to be sociable’.

Leave all your presents and electrical items out of sight. Don’t give the thieves something to be happy about this season.

Sort out all your domestic arrangements in plenty of time so you aren’t rushing and stressed when you set off. Checking the central heating and plumbing is winter proof, setting up security lights and taking care of your pets are just some of the things best organised in advance.

Carry an emergency pack with some food and drink, a fully charged mobile and basic tools such as an ice scraper, shovel, tow rope, jump leads and a high-visibility jacket.

Commenting, Richard said: “A bit of planning will go a long way towards ensuring you have an incident free holiday that lets you spend all your time celebrating and not broken down at the roadside.”