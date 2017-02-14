Nicki’s photo booth makes awards finals

A Peterhead woman’s business has been shortlisted in the finals of The Scottish Wedding Awards 2017.

Fun k Pix Photo Booth, owned by Nicki Davidson, will battle it out in the Specialist Wedding Supplier of the Year category for the Dundee and Scotland region.

Nicki will find out if she will be crowned winners of the region at the awards ceremony to be held in Glasgow later this month.

Nicki, who now lives in Dundee, told The Buchanie: “It was such a lovely surprise for us to receive the phone call.

“All our hard work over the past five years in the photo booth business is starting to show.

“With this being a public vote it’s a nice feeling to know that people who have booked us have enjoyed themselves with the Fun k Pix photo booth service.”

With a public voting system The Scottish Wedding Awards is very much a celebration of local talent.

Winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service as chosen by members of the general public.

Nominations came in from far and wide for the event.