New year-round Ryanair link from Aberdeen to Malaga begins

The first Ryanair flight to Malaga took off from Aberdeen International Airport this morning, marking the start of a new year-round, twice-weekly route to the popular Spanish hotspot from Aberdeen.

A second new route to holiday favourite Alicante, also operated by Ryanair, will launch tomorrow (Thursday).

Carol Benzie, managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We’ve been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Ryanair to the airport since we announced these fantastic new routes last July and I’m delighted to welcome the airline back to the North-east after a six-year hiatus.

“These routes are particularly exciting for us, as Alicante and Malaga were the two most requested destinations in a leisure survey we carried out with the local community early last year. It’s brilliant to know that Aberdeen holidaymakers can now easily reach their favourite destinations direct from their local airport, without the inconvenience of long car journeys or multiple flights.

"Furthermore, with two flights to Alicante and Malaga per week, passengers have the choice of either a quick, three-day getaway or a longer break in the sun."

Passengers on the inaugural Malaga flight were treated to a surprise musical performance in Aberdeen Airport’s departure lounge by Inverurie’s Right Here Productions, with singers and dancers initially posing as airport staff before serenading the passengers with a spectacular medley of classic holiday songs.

Alongside the new routes launching this week, Ryanair will extend its Aberdeen schedule in May by launching year-round flights to Faro in Portugal’s Algarve region.

Robin Kiely, Ryanair’s Head of Communications, said: “We are pleased to return to Aberdeen and launch our new routes to Alicante and Malaga, with Faro set to follow in May, and our low fare routes will deliver 75,000 customers through Aberdeen Airport this year.”