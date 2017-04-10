New truck for charity

Charity Stella’s Voice has purchased a new truck to help increase the collection of unwanted items in the north east.

The charity decided to get a new truck as maintenance on its older vehicles was costing as much as payments on new vehicles.

Stella’s Voice will collect furniture, clothing, household goods and bric-a-brac across the whole of Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and beyond free of charge.

The more it collects, the less ends up in landfill and the more people the charity can help both locally and overseas.

If you would like to give a donation call 0300 303 2520 or visit stellasvoice.org.uk/shops.

The charity also welcomes volunteers to get involved, there are many and diverse volunteer opportunities available and more details can be found at stellasvoice.org/volunteer.

If anyone would like to help Stella’s Voice with fundraising, more details can be found online at stellasvoice.org/get-involved.