New radome at RRH Buchan

The white ‘golf ball’ radome at Remote Radar Head (RRH) Buchan is being replaced.

The radome is a weather-proof enclosure that protects the radar antenna inside from the elements.

The Buchan radome was installed in 1984 and over time, due to adverse weather conditions, its structure has become degraded and requires replacement.

The Air Defence and Electronic Warfare Systems (ADEWS) Delivery Team (DT) is undertaking the work as part of a wider project to replace similar installations around the UK.

The new structure is stronger and doesn’t require internal pressurisation, unlike the current radome.

The new structure will be identical in appearance and the build will not affect the operational output of the RAF and the work will take approximately six weeks.

Remote Radar Head Buchan is a component of the UK Air Surveillance and Control System which uses radar information from a variety of military and civilian radars throughout the UK to provide information to the Control & Reporting Centre at RAF Boulmer.

This information is used to compile a Recognised Air Picture (RAP), essentially a radar picture of all aircraft within the United Kingdom airspace and its approaches.

The Control & Reporting Centre monitors the RAP 24/7, 365 days a year to detect and identify all aircraft within it, and provides tactical control of the Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby, which are launched to intercept unidentified aircraft.