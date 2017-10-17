New link road to open as part of AWPR works

As part of the AWPR/B-T works, road users will no longer be able to head east from the B979 Netherley Road through to the A90 via the U89K Auquhorthies Road from Friday, October 20 as construction work on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project continues.

A short section of the U89K Auquhorthies Road, which is located under the AWPR trunk road, will close to vehicles but will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians. However, this arrangement may be postponed in the event of difficult weather conditions.

Drivers heading west on the U89K Auquhorthies Road from the A90 towards the B979 Netherley Road will be able to use the new U88K to U89K Link Road which has been constructed on the east side of the new AWPR.

This will take road users from the U89K Auquhorthies Road north towards the U88K Fishermyre to Clayfolds Road, where they can drive under the AWPR to join the B979 Netherley Road. The reverse journey of this route will be available for drivers wishing to head east on the U89K towards the A90.

An underpass will provide pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians with continued access in both directions between the B979 Netherley Road and the A90, via the U89K, however this may be subject to short-term closures to enable the contractor to carry out final finishing works.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “As the new link road, which will allow road users to continue their journeys to and from the B979 Netherley Road, is ready for use, the permanent closure of this section of the U89K Auquhorthies Road can now be implemented.

“As with any change to road layout, we strongly encourage road users to drive with more caution than usual. We would also kindly request drivers to observe all of the signage and speed limits that are in place to enhance the safety of road users and road workers.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”