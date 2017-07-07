New community hub opens in Peterhead

A new community hub has opened in Peterhead with a focus on employability, financial inclusion, benefits and money support.

Compass Point is a one-stop shop aimed at providing advice, support and training on a wide range of issues.

Local Third Sector Partners along with Aberdeenshire Council and NHS Grampian have worked together to provide an easily accessible venue in the heart of Peterhead.

With free access to the internet and phones, Compass Point offers advice and signposting as well as opportunities to learn new skills to help members of the local community into employment or training.

Compass Point coordinator, Angus McCurrach, said: “This is a very exciting development for Peterhead.

"All the partner organisations are committed to working together to ensure that people can have easy access to support and information.

"Through Compass point people can get help with issues such as debt, benefits, housing, employment as well as support with using and accessing computers. Already there is a buzz about the place with folk popping in to show support for what we are doing.”

Compass Point is managed by a partnership made up of The Foyer, NESCU, AVA, NHSG, Aberdeenshire Council and others.

It is located at 30 Back Street, Peterhead, Tel. number 01779 401644. Opening hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday.