New codes of practice to improve safety come into force

Three new Codes of practice came will come into force on Monday, October 23, aimed at improving safety for everyone in the fishing industry.

All three Codes have been developed with the help of the Fishing Industry Safety group (which includes Fishing Federations, Seafish, the Shipbuilders and Shiprepairers Association and the Fishermen’s Mission).

Each Code has been designed to improve safety through the introduction of new safety requirements, adopting technological developments and addressing recommendations from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

They include holding monthly emergency drills, liferafts for specific vessels, the fitting of radar reflectors and bilge alarms, as well as fitting of carbon monoxide monitors, EPIRBs and personal locator beacons with built-in GPS.

David Fenner from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) said of the new regulations: “We have worked hard with all those connected with the fishing industry on these Codes.

“This is all about reducing the risk of serious accidents and deaths.

“Even one death is one too many.”

Commenting on the new Codes, Derek Cardno from Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) added: “The industry has welcomed the opportunity to be involved in the new fishing codes.

“Although the new Codes will provide challenges for some fishermen to be compliant, the safety of the industry will improve.”