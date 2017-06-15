New base for medical practice

Central Buchan Medical Practice is intending moving its branch surgery at New Deer to the Old Mart Community Resource Centre in Maud.

The practice’s current building in New Deer is in a poor condition with little or no parking and there are challenges in accessing the building for patients with a disability.

The practice sees the intended move as an ideal opportunity to enhance its health services in a new purpose-built building which already accommodates other health and social care services.

There is parking and the whole building is accessible for patients with a disability.

There is space to accommodate the staff from the New Deer branch surgery.

A public drop-in session for patients in the New Deer area will be held from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 21, at the New Deer Public Hall on Fordyce Terrace.

Patients living in the New Deer area are welcome to drop-in anytime between these times and staff will be available to explain more and answer any questions.

After this event, the practice will continue to publicise the intended move to patients and will keep them informed of progress.

The practice says there is no confirmed date for the move as yet.

Central Buchan Medical Practice operates from three sites in New Pitsligo, New Deer and Strichen, and has around 6,300 registered patients, almost equally divided across the sites.

The practice is a relatively small one and operates as an independent oranisations which has a contract with NHS Grampian to provide General Medical Services to the local community.

The Old Mart Community Resource Centre on Deer Road in Maud is a purpose-built building and already accommodates Central Buchan’s district nursing and health visiting teams and the newly integrated health and social care partnership team.

Midwifery services are also provided at Maud as are community child health and mental health clinics.

The practice says the re-location of the New Deer branch surgery at Maud is aimed at enhancing health services for patients.