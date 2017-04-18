New bacon range to launch at Taste of Grampian

Visitors to this year’s Taste of Grampian food and drink festival at Thainstone on June 3 will have the opportunity to sample two exciting new bacon products which will be officially launched at the event.

The event, sponsored by Specially Selected Pork, will see the unveiling of the new Maple and Treacle Bacon ranges from Ingram’s Homecure, which has been a regular exhibitor at Taste of Grampian for many years.

Sandy Ingram and his wife, Ann, farm 280 acres, including wheat and barley to feed the 120 breeding sows and the finishing pigs in their pig enterprise at East Pitscaff, near Newburgh.

The couple set up Ingram’s Homecure in 1999 when they decided to diversify the established pig farm business to develop and retail their own product range of dry cured bacon and sausages.

Since then the family business has grown by consistently focusing on delivering a high quality product.

Sandy Ingram said: “Our aim is always to meet or exceed our customers’ expectations. Initially our focus was very much on retailing direct to the public via farmers’ markets and events and as demand for our product range has grown we have developed the business.”

The Maple and Treacle Bacon products are exciting additions to the range of dry cured bacon they already produce. The Ingrams built a new on-farm butchery in 2004 which allowed them to up-scale the business to sell to retail and catering establishments in the North East of Scotland.

Mr Ingram continued: “The new range has been produced after extensive new product development work. The result is an innovative product range which we are confident will both intrigue and interest our customers and, of course, tastes fantastic!”

“We believe we have a unique selling point in that we do everything from ‘conception to consumption’. We are members of Quality Meat Scotland’s quality assurance scheme and we take pride in the fact our customers can have 100 per cent confidence about the traceability of the products and the husbandry behind the production of the pork.”

A further area Mr Ingram and his team have been working on is the re-development of the business’ website to be much more focused on-line sales and he plans to further develop the e.commerce side of the business in the coming years.