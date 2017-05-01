Myrtle to take to runway for charity

A Hatton woman has been chosen to take part in one of Scotland’s most iconic fashion shows.

Myrtle Thomson will make her debut modelling appearance at Courage on the Catwalk in the event’s three live shows at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on May 6 and 7.

The event celebrates the beauty and bravery of 24 ladies who have faced a cancer diagnosis – past and present.

The courageous models will draw an audience of over 1,500 over the weekend, to share in their incredible achievements.

In 2005, when Myrtle was only 40 years old, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The diagnosis came as a complete shock, as there was no family history.

Sadly, Myrtle’s plan to start a family had to be put on hold due to her treatment she was receiving in the ANCHOR Unit; however she now has two beautiful adopted children.

Myrtle said: “I spent one night in the ANCHOR Unit after receiving my first course of chemotherapy. All the staff provided such a brilliant service; making me feel at ease.

“The relaxed atmosphere and professionalism really is second to none.

“For the rest of my treatment, I was an outpatient, and was always made to feel at home with refreshments and magazines to read in the ward; just like being at the hairdresser all thanks to Friends of ANCHOR!”

Myrtle added: “I’ve absolutely loved the experience.

“Sadly we all have one thing in common that is pulling us together but the friendships and bonds that I have made with my fellow models is truly special.

“They are all so inspiring, and it’s been great to share our stories with each other.”

Ursula Fairlie, PR & Fundraising Executive at Friends of ANCHOR said: “Myrtle’s journey has been truly remarkable and we can’t wait to celebrate and recognise her positive outlook on life in just a few weeks’ time!”

To support Myrtle as she takes to the catwalk visit her fundraising page online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/myrtlethomson1