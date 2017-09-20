Museum up for hat-trick of awards

Town’s newest tourist attraction is finalist in three categories

The museum, which only opened in June last year, has already had more than 70,000 visitors through its doors from across the globe.

And it has proved to be the ideal venue for tourism events, hosting a sell-out Jailhouse Rock concert in its grounds just two months after opening and attracting hundreds to its Halloween tours.

The museum has now scored three nominations in the best visitor attraction, innovation in tourism and working together in tourism categories. It will face stiff competition from Transition Extreme Sports Ltd and DogWalk Brewery Tour in the Best Visitor Attraction category, while the Innovation in Tourism Award will see it up against big hitters Aberdeen International Airport and Grampian Transport Museum.

In the final category, it will compete with Aberdeen Festivals/Skene House Apartment Hotels and Discover Fraserburgh Tourism Group.

Conrad Ritchie, of Score (Europe), which operates the museum, said: “All staff at Peterhead Prison Museum are delighted to be finalists in three categories. This is testament to the hard work and dedication of all members of staff and volunteers.

“This will encourage us to move forward and create a better experience for all visitors.”

The prison museum is just one of 46 finalists announced in the ACSTA shortlist which this year sees two leading lights of the north-east tourism industry shortlisted for Ambassador of the Year category.

Peter Walker, general manager of luxury venue Meldrum House Country Hotel, and restauranteur and chef Craig Wilson, from Eat on the Green, will contest the title at the awards which will be held at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on November 24.

The winners will represent the region in the national tourism Oscars, the Scottish Thistle Awards, in the spring.