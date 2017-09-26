Mum achieves cot goal in memory of Ethan

A Peterhead mum has presented a CuddleCot to Robert Mackie Funeral Directors just six months after starting her fundraising efforts.

Back in March, Vikkie Summers revealed her hope to bring a CuddleCot to the town in memory of her late son, Ethan, who was born at just 23 weeks.

Ian, Vikkie and Poppy with Robert Mackie

Vikkie, along with husband Ian and four-month-old daughter Poppy, presented the CuddleCot to Robert Mackie on Friday, September 15.

The date of the presentation would have been Ethan’s first birthday and it was also the initial goal date Vikkie had set to bring a CuddleCot to Peterhead.

Gordon Shand and Brian Smith of Keith Lodge and Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association respectively, also attended the presentation.

They had read Vikkie’s story in the Buchanie and wanted to help her reach her fundraising target.

Vikkie said: “Gordon and Brian were a huge help to us but we also received a lot of support from a number of individuals, there are too many to mention but their help is greatly appreciated.

“I’m really grateful for all of the help as we wouldn’t be here today without it.”

She added: “While I’m glad it’s here, the horrible side is knowing that it’s going to be used but if it makes a difference to just one family then it will all have been worth it.”

Thanking the family, Robert Mackie said: “We have been greatly humbled by the extreme kindness of baby Ethan’s family.

“They raised over £2,000 for purchase of the CuddleCot which is so important at the time of a little one who was born asleep.

“The CuddleCot will be taken care of by us.

“Should there be a need for the CuddleCot to be used for other families in the Fraserburgh or Ellon area, the family’s funeral directors of their choice in these areas only need to contact us, and when they have used it, return it into our care as this is the wish of Ethan’s family.”

A CuddleCot enables families to spend precious time with their babies that have sadly passed away.

The CuddleCot is a moses basket that has a cooling unit built in that cools the baby in situ and can allow infants to be brought home for a while.