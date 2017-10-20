Muir Homes offers house-hunters a helping hand

First time buyers, or those looking to take the next step up the property ladder can get all the expert advice they need to make a move to a brand new home in Peterhead, thanks to Muir Homes’ “Meet the Professionals” Weekend on November 4 and 5 from 11am to 5pm.

The Meet the Professionals weekend at Sovereign Gate, Peterhead will allow prospective buyers to take advantage of expert advice from the Muir Homes sales team and independent financial advisors and estate agents who can answer questions about mortgages, valuations of current homes, credit scores and the Scottish Government’s Help to Buy scheme, which allows purchasers to own a home with only a 5% deposit.

Buyers could even be settled into their new home by Christmas!

Sovereign Gate in Peterhead is an ideal location for house hunters who want a modern home in a peaceful location that’s close to the coast, but are keen to remain within easy reach of Aberdeen.

Around a mile from Peterhead town centre just off Waterside Road, Sovereign Gate is perfect for commuters, thanks to easy access to the northbound and southbound A90.

Sovereign Gate features a superb selection of two bedroom cottage apartments, terraced and linked semi-detached homes, three-bedroom semi-detached homes and three and four-bedroom detached homes. With prices starting from £130,000, properties at Sovereign Gate offer excellent value for money, featuring stylish kitchens and bathrooms with high-quality white sanitary ware and premium ceramic wall tiles.

Grace Brownlow, Sales and Marketing Director for Muir Homes said: “Our Meet the Professionals weekend is designed to give buyers all the tools they need to make an informed decision about buying a new home at Sovereign Gate.

"The independent financial advisers on hand can help take the stress out of the process by offering expert advice with Help to Buy eligibility, mortgages and affordability.

“Many of the homes at Sovereign Gate are eligible for the Government-backed Help to Buy (Scotland) scheme, so this is an ideal development for first time buyers to get their foot on the property ladder. As many of our three bedroom homes are priced under £200,000, it’s also perfect for those looking for a family home that still qualifies for the scheme.

"Help to Buy has been designed to help first time buyers in particular, however, many people are still unaware of how affordable and straightforward buying a new home with this fantastic initiative can be.

She added: “Anyone buying a new home at Sovereign Gate in early November could still be settled in before Christmas, and could look forward to entertaining their family and friends in their brand new dream home. There are also ‘Autumn Gold Purchasing Packages’ currently available on selected homes. So pay us a visit and find out how moving to Sovereign Gate could be much easier than you think.”

To find out more about Sovereign Gate, visit http://www.muirhomes.co.uk/new-homes/sovereign-gate-peterhead/ or call the sales team on 07747 616571.