Mudder 'exceeds all expections' of organisers

This year’s Mintlaw Mudder by far exceeded the expectations of the small group of people who organised the event.

With 70 participants taking part in 2016 as part of Mintlaw Gala weekend, the entry was more than doubled for this year with 150 taking part in the epic mud and obstacle race.

Competitors began and finished the event at Aden Country Park where they covered seven miles of forest tracks, streams and obstacles throughout Aden and Pitfour Estate.

In the main arena at Aden there was a bar run by Saplinbrae Hotel & Lodges, music from DJ Jasper Entertainment, a burger van, and a tuck shop for the children, provided by Mintlaw Gala Committee.

The weather was kind to this year’s runners and as a result there were lots of people around the course in Aden to cheer on all those fishishing the course by sliding down a huge water slides while the children threw water balloons at them.

One of this year’s runners, Andrew West, said: “What a great event!

“Usually I would drive around four hours, pay expensive entry fees, pay for a hotel, food etc, all a large cost. Not this time. I got out of bed at my normal time, had breakfast and then travelled ten miles.

“The weather was good and the warm-up with Jim Buchanan was brilliant and then we were off on the route, raring to go with a great team and having laughs all the way.

“We were on bouncy castles, on ice, through dubby tunnels, swimming, carrying logs and boulders, walking the plank and stuck in the mud.

“The organisers did an amazing job with the course and all marshals and helpers. I can’t wait until next year’s event.”

One of the organisers, Jemma Urquhart, told The Buchanie: “So far Mintlaw Mudder has just covered its costs and this year that was largely down to the support of local businesses, friends and family.

“Going forward we’d love to be able to put something more back into the local community, as well as striving to make it bigger and better next year.

“If anyone would be interested in becoming a sponsor for Mintlaw Mudder, be it for our finishers t-shirts, supplies or by lending your time, anything would be gratefully received by the Mintlaw Mudder team.

“You can contact us via our Facebook Group or our website, www.mintlawmudder.com,” she added.