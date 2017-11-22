MSP welcomes Pastor to Holyrood

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed a Pastor from his constituency to Parliament to present the Time for Reflection.

Pastor Neil Cameron, who runs the Apex Church in Peterhead, met with Mr Stevenson before speaking in front of MSPs in the chamber.

He spoke of his childhood and growing up in the North-East of Scotland and called on Parliamentarians to see the best in challenging situations.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “It was a great pleasure to nominate Neil Cameron to deliver Parliament's 'Time for Reflection' and to welcome him to Holyrood.

“He is a well-known and respected figure in the community. Pastor Cameron spoke eloquently about the opportunity we have as a society to look for the good in our daily lives, focusing on the positives not the negatives.

“I am sure the people of Peterhead and beyond will be very proud of Pastor Cameron.”