MSP shows support for Shield Project

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has backed a service which provides a weekly drop-in service for homeless people and those suffering from substance misuse.

The MSP visited Peterhead’s Salvation Army Shield Project drop in last week and met with staff, volunteers and those using the service.

The service runs on a Tuesday and Wednesday each week, supporting around 80 people through outreach work in Aberdeenshire.

Service users in Peterhead can access the drop-in service at the Salvation Army church on Windmill Street.

Mr Stevenson said: “Services like the one provided by the Salvation Army are invaluable to people who may be facing difficulties in their lives.

“It is so important people have a place where they can have food and company, particularly if they’re feeling isolated.

“Much of this service is offered by local donations and volunteers. It was good to see the hard work and dedication all at the Salvation Army Shield Project displayed in order to provide this drop in service.”