MSP reiterates calls for axe on Police and Fire VAT

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer calling for him to scrap the tax on Scotland’s emergency services.

It comes after Mr Stevenson wrote a letter earlier this year to Philip Hammond regarding the issue.

And in response to the correspondence received from the Chancellor, he said he had been “extremely disappointed” by the letter and called for “serious consideration” to be given to put an end to the annual VAT bill.

According to recent reports, Scotland is facing a £21.2million black hole in its £1.1million budget, which has raised concern over potential cuts to vehicles, equipment and buildings.

Both the fire and police services became liable for the tax after they were merged from multiple regional into single organisations a few years ago.

It is expected any potential changes could be announced by the Chancellor at the Budget on November 22nd.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “All governments across the UK are currently looking to make savings which will provide extra cash and help protect vital public services. The reform of police and fire services delivered more than three years ago was done to prevent duplication of certain functions.

“For the UK Government to impose VAT charges of around £33million and £10million respectively serves to disadvantage these services.

“The Chancellor must put an end to it when he announces the budget next month.”