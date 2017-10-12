MSP encourages communities to apply for £6m Rural Tourism Fund

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson is calling on local groups in the North-East to apply to the Scottish Government’s new Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

The Scottish Government announced the new £6m fund in response to the tourism boom across rural Scotland, and the money will be invested over the course of two years (2018/19 and 2019/20) to help ensure the services and facilities tourists and communities need are provided.

The new fund will support a wide range of improvement projects – such as parking, camping facilities, recycling points and footpath access, in areas such as the North Coast 500 route as well as at Historic Environment Scotland sites.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “The tourist industry is vital to the Banffshire and Buchan Coast economy, which attracts visitors from all over the world each year.

“The new £6m Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund will help cater to the very welcome increasing tourist numbers in the North-East and help alleviate pressure on transport, services and facilities.

“This support for infrastructure will enable even more people to enjoy this most beautiful country in the world and is an example of the SNP Scottish Government listening to and responding to the needs of rural Scotland.

“Local groups in Banffshire and Buchan that would like to bid for this funding can get in touch with me if they need any advice.”