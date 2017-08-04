MSP backs calls for milk donations from North-east mums

A North East politician has called on more mums to consider donating breast milk after a call by the NHS for additional donations.

More than 450 babies across Scotland were helped through donations last year across 14 health boards.

Now, more mums are being called on to consider donating milk to those new-borns in need.

Donated breast milk is screened in exactly the same way as blood donations and batches of milk are prepared from single donors.

North-east MSP Gillian Martin spoke to mums at a ‘Latch On’ event held in Inverurie to encourage more women to breastfeed. A total of 90 women joined the event at St Mary’s Centre.

Ms Martin said: “More donations of breastmilk are needed in the North East and I was delighted to meet mums to tell them more about the service.

“Many new-borns don’t have access to milk and the donations from other mums are vital to give them the necessary nutrients they need.

“It can also be a fantastic way to bond with their babies. I would encourage all mums who are able to commit to providing their milk to consider taking part.”

Rachel Flett, 27, from Inverurie is mum to baby boy Dominic aged three-months-old. She said: “Breastfeeding for me was a very steep learning curve but it has been really fantastic to have the bond between the two of us.

“It’s such a magical experience knowing only you can be the one to provide milk to feed the baby.”