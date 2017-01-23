MSP and councillor urge rethink on Mintlaw closure

Gillian Martin, MSP for Aberdeenshire East, and Central Buchan councillor Jim Ingram have both written to Clydesdale Bank urging them to reconsider their decision to close their Mintlaw branch.

Clydesdale Bank announced on January 18 that it would be closing 40 of its branches in Scotland. Its Mintlaw branch is one of six in the North East set to be axed.

The closures are a particularly sore blow in rural Aberdeenshire as the Clydesdale Bank has a long history of serving the farming communities of the North East.

Commenting, Ms Martin, a member of the Economy, Skills and Fair Work Committee at Holyrood said: “I have written to the Clydesdale Bank to urge them to reconsider this decision. I know many local businesses rely on their high street branch and the ability to bank cash takings at the end of the business day.

“I am also concerned that the closure of the branch is going to hit the most vulnerable in the community, particularly the elderly who may not have access to the internet, or need face to face assistance for their banking transactions.”

“The Bank are a private company and free to make commercial decisions as they see fit, however, I have emphasised that the Bank is also a service upon which people rely, without much in the way of choice.

Ms Martin’s SNP colleague and local councillor Jim Ingram added: “The branch of the Clydesdale Bank serves a far wider community than Mintlaw itself as a result of Mintlaw being the very crossroads of Buchan.

“I have urged the Bank to reconsider its decision based on the essential service the branch provides to the communities in and around Mintlaw. If retaining the branch as it is not possible I have asked the bank to consider other options, such as part-time opening or keeping a cash machine service, that would maintain a presence in the town.