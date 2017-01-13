MP and MSP welcome increased ambulance cover

Dr. Eilidh Whiteford MP and Stewart Stevenson MSP have welcomed news that ambulance cover has been increased in advance of an additional ambulance and paramedic team being established at Peterhead.

The SNP parliamentarians have been in ongoing communication with the Scottish Ambulance Service with the objective of improving service cover and response times throughout north Aberdeenshire.

In response to a request for a progress report, confirmation was received from the local Head of Ambulance Services that the Scottish Ambulance Service has received additional funding from the Scottish Government for the specific purpose of increasing the staffing establishment at Peterhead Ambulance Station by 12 new staff and a third ambulance.

The Scottish Ambulance Service reports towards that target with the appointment of eight new ambulance staff which has allowed the Ambulance Service to provide increased cover at the Peterhead station, and a second unit being made available for 24/7 emergency cover over the last four weeks.

The recruitment process is ongoing to fill the remaining four new posts as well as managing staff turnover, and once those vacancies are filled, the Service will introduce a third ambulance.

Writing to the parliamentarians, Euan Esslemont, Head of Ambulance Services for the North Division (East) said: “I would like to reassure you that the Scottish Ambulance Service remains fully committed to increasing ambulance cover and ambulance resources at Peterhead Ambulance Station and work is ongoing in this regard. Finance resources are available and recruitment and training of new staff remains a high priority.”

Dr. Whiteford said: “I am delighted that the SNP Government has delivered on its commitment to provide the additional funding necessary, and that our ongoing engagement with the Scottish Ambulance Service has resulted in an improvement in emergency cover for Peterhead and the surrounding area.

“The forthcoming provision of an additional ambulance will provide a further extension of service provision for our constituents and, very importantly, will help to reduce the pressure on our hard-working and dedicated paramedic teams”.

Mr Stevenson added: “The Scottish Ambulance Service offers a substantial local career opportunity and excellent training package for those interested in attaining the highest standards of competence and compassion which is demonstrated by our ambulance personnel.

“Anyone interested in seeking employment should log on to www.scottishambulance.com for further information and application details for a career in the Scottish Ambulance Service - and an occupation which rightly draws the respect and admiration of the people which they serve.”