More roadworks for A90

A section of the A90 at Longhaven is set to benefit from £345,000 resurfacing improvements starting next week.

The resurfacing improvements will address defects in the road and create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

The resurfacing works will begin on Monday, July 17, and are programmed to take place over two weeks between 7:30am and 4:30pm on weekdays only.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place during the works to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users during the improvements. The convoy system will be removed outside of working hours although temporary traffic signals will remain in place for safety overnight during the week.

No works shall take place over the weekends and all traffic management will be removed to avoid disruption to motorists.

Consultation has taken place with local residents in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

The works follow on from improvements underway at a section the route north of Hatton, set to be completed today (Friday).

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “These improvements are the latest project to be carried out on the A90 to upgrade sections of the road surface, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during the improvements; however we’ve planned the works to avoid working at weekends to limit the impact on road users. Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage motorists to plans their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visitingwww.trafficscotland.org or twitter @ trafficscotland.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.