Modo wants to be Your Choice for vote

Modo is looking for the public of Peterhead to get behind them in this year’s Your Voice, Your Choice vote.

The group has been shortlisted in both Peterhead and Fraserburgh and is now calling on the folk of Peterhead to lend their support.

Modo creative director, Martin Danziger, told the Buchanie: “This grant would allow us to open the Encounter Youth Cafe in Drummers Corner for a whole year.

“Encounter provides a safe space for young folk in the centre of town to make friends, take part in free positive, healthy activities and get advice and support.

“Since opening last July it has been used by more than 500 young people and attracts more than 50 young people to each session. The project had a real impact and significantly reduced anti-social behaviour, contributing to a reduction in police reports of disorder of nearly 15%.”

Anyone aged 12 or over living in Peterhead can vote via https://tinyurl.com/votemodopeterhead

For your votes to be counted you must use your five votes in each budget.

Martin added: “We are going to need every vote we can to win, Please help us.”