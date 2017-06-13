Modo on international duty

Modo, which is headquartered in Peterhead, has taken a team of staff and volunteers over to Italy this week to take part in the International Youth Festival.

Modo arrived in Montecompatri near Rome and the team are already hard at work.

Enjoying some rehearsal time in Italy.

Eleven of the committed young team and volunteers were invited to take part in the new and exciting International Youth Festival giving them an amazing opportunity to learn and share circus and theatrical skills with other young people from across Europe.

The Festival, called JeMBE will create an opportunity for young people from different cultures and backgrounds to meet, to exchange ideas, to learn new skills and perform. Activities include skills exchange, master classes, training sessions and a final performance involving all participants of the festival.

One focus of the festival is to learn how to pass on these skills to other young people. Modo hopes to be able to share this experience and the new things they have learned with other young people from across Aberdeenshire.

Going by the name of the ‘Blue Toon Picaroons’ they have already performed a spectacular fireshow and will run workshops in clowning, stilts and fire for the whole week.

The festival will allow the Picaroons to premiere their new pirate show which they’ve been rehearsing for the last few months.