Modo gets Cashback for Creativity Award

Modo - Circus with Purpose in Peterhead is among 49 youth arts projects across the country receiving a share of £1.7m in funding from the CashBack for Creativity Programme.

Modo received a grant of £4,600 which will allow it to increase the amount of workshops in performance skills and prop making, allowing more local young people the chance to take part in the this year’s Aden-een, The Shell Fireworks Parade, which takes place on November 3 at Aden Country Park, Mintlaw.

Alberto Ferraro from Italy and Fergus Dunnet from Glasgow will both be bringing their expertise and artistic excellence to the event this year. It is a great opportunity for them to share their skills with the young people.

Creative director of Modo, Martin Danziger, said: “The Shell Fireworks Parades have always been about giving young people a chance to shine, and this grant means that we can give more young people memorable and rewarding experiences.

“The funding will go towards bringing in specialists to give young people new experiences and to allow us to hold workshops and activities in Encounter and so help new people to take part,” he added.