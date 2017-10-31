Men’s shed opens

The Peterhead Men’s Shed was officially opened at the weekend.

The project was delighted to have Peterhead FC manager, Jim McInally, come along to cut the ribbon at its Skene Street base on Sunday, October 29.

The Men’s Shed project has been established to promote men’s health and wellbeing, and encourages men in the local area to come along and learn new skills or mentor others while socialising.

The Peterhead Men’s Shed has DIY facilities giving those who wish to go along the chance to use both woodwork and metal work tools.

There are other “sheds” across Aberdeenshire but the Peterhead one is the first in the Buchan area.

For the moment the Blue Toon shed will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-4pm but this could extend in the future if there is enough demand for it.

For more information about the Peterhead Men’s Shed visit its Facebook page, email info@peterheadmensshed.co.uk or visit its website at www.peterheadmensshed.co.uk.

Membership to the Men’s Shed is free.

The Scottish Men’s Shed Association was set up in November 2015 with the aim to help groups bring a shed to communities across the country.

The Scottish Men’s Shed Association say that those that are involved in Men’s Shed projects report living healthier, happier and more connected lives.