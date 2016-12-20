Memorial meetings to be held

People affected by past practices at Aberdeen Crematorium are invited to attend a meeting next month to discuss the first stages of setting up a memorial.

The first meeting will have three dates and times for people to choose from for their convenience and the format will be the same for each of these: 6.30pm for 7pm start on Tuesday, January 17; 10.30am for 11am start on Saturday, January 21 1.30pm for 2pm start on Saturday, January 21.

The venue for all of these dates and times is the Function Suite at Hazlehead Café in Hazlehead Park.

The meetings will be chaired by John Birrell from Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland. John has vast experience in bereavement care and was a member of the Infant Cremation Commission.

Mr Birrell said: “Anyone affected by the past practices at Aberdeen Crematorium is invited to the meetings.

“These meetings will discuss the initial steps in setting up a lasting memorial, and will discuss issues such as what type of memorial people would like and where it should be placed.

“The meeting is open to anyone who were affected by what happened and they are very welcome to come along to any of the three dates and time offered.”

Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland, and SANDS Aberdeen have kindly offered to be present at the meetings to offer their support to families. The meeting will be supported by Aberdeen City Council.

Anyone affected wanting to attend one of the three dates should contact Bereavement Services on 01224 522485 or email burials@aberdeencity.gov.uk by January 10, so numbers can be ascertained for catering purposes..

Alternatively, anyone who cannot attend these dates but would wish their views to be included can fill in a questionnaire. A paper questionnaire can be requested from the previous phone number or email address, and an online questionnaire will be available on the City Council’s website www.aberdeencity.gov.uk from 17 January 2016.

Last month, (November) a service was held at the Kirk of St Nicholas hosted by Aberdeen Churches Together.