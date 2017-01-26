Members required for Prince’s Trust Team

The Peterhead Prince’s Trust Team is looking for new members.

The Prince’s Trust 12 week programme is a full time course offering a range of exciting experiences, the chance to obtain nationally recognised qualifications and gain work placement experience.

Team members should be aged between 16 and 25, and out of education, training or work.

The Prince’s Trust 12 week programme is ideal for those looking to increase their confidence, motivation, get new skills or take on a new challenge.

The new team will start on Monday, February 20.

For details or to register phone team leader Tev Warrander on 07930 605887 or email kevinw@aberdeenfoyer.com.