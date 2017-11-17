Meethill School hosts major Gift Tree food drive

The 2017 Peterhead and Fraserburgh Gift Tree Appeal has been given a major boost thanks to a local primary school.

Peterhead’s Meethill School is again hosting an ongoing food drive to source items for the hampers to support local families and individuals across Buchan with a little bit of extra support during the festive period.

Last year, a total of 280 hampers were produced thanks to financial donations and food collections to meet the demand in the Peterhead, Fraserburgh and wider Buchan area.

Volunteer Peterhead Gift Tree coordinator Abbigail Stephen was on hand at Meethill School last week to collect the first of the food donations and thanked pupils, parents and staff for their support.

She told the Buchanie: “It’s fantastic to see this level of support for the Gift Tree. The food appeal is hugely-important so we can provide families and

individuals with some much-need items over the festive period.

“I would appeal to all schools, businesses, churches and individuals to follow the lead of Meethill School to help us cover the local demand.”

Meanwhile, the gift aspect of the appeal continues to receive overwhelming generosity from local folk and businesses with dozens of outlets hosting Gift

Trees across the North-east.

The trees enable the public to take a tag for a particular gender and age category and purchase a gift. Gifts can be donated at any participating tree

host and a full list is available on the appeal’s Facebook page.

If you would like to be involved in hosting a food drive, email Abbigail at gifttreeappeal@outlook.com You can also keep track on Facebook of all the outlets, donations and support the appeal receives at https://www.facebook.com/GiftTree2017/