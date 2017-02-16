Martin to headline Taste of Grampian

Celebrity chef James Martin will headline this summer's Taste Of Grampian.

The one-day festival celebrating the richness and diversity of the region's larder will be held at the Thainstone Centre on June 3.

Taste of Grampian chairman John Gregor said they were delighted to have landed the star chef.

He added: "We see it as a major coup to have secured such a high-profile chef.

"His last visit was in 2001 and since then, he has gone on to become a household name.

"I am sure he is going to be a huge draw for this year’s festival and he will be interested to see how the event has grown since he was last here."

Martin said: “It’s been a busy 16 years since I was last at Taste of Grampian and I’m really looking forward to heading back to an area so well known for its fantastic produce.

"I’ll be showcasing what I do best with a host of new recipes using fresh, local Grampian ingredients which I think the audience will love.”

This year's food event is set to expand into the evening with a music festival.

There will be more than 180 stand holders and several indoor and outdoor cookery demonstrations with advice from celebrity and locally talented chefs.