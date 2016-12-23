Martin meets Humza as new survey launched

MSP Gillian Martin has met with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf and local Councilors to discuss infrastructure improvements between Ellon and Peterhead.

The meeting coincides with Ms Martin encouraging individuals, organisations and communities in Aberdeenshire to give their views in the new Transport Scotland survey that will help shape the long-term vision for the Scottish Government’s transport policies.

The National Transport Strategy (NTS) review will contribute towards formulating a plan for the kind of transport we want for the whole of Scotland in 20 years’ time and how we plan to get there.

The early engagement survey is available online until spring 2017. It will be followed by a wider programme of national engagement beginning in summer 2017 ahead of a full public consultation.

Commenting, Ms Martin said: “The SNP is committed to giving stakeholders and communities across Scotland a greater say in influencing the development of transport policy at the local, regional and national level. I would encourage as many of my constituents as possible in Aberdeenshire East to take this chance to have your views heard and contribute to the National Transport Strategy survey available online until spring next year.

“This NTS review is intended to be a collaborative listening exercise garnering views from members of the public and interested organisations from across Scotland to help shape the future of transport in Scotland.

“The SNP government will be working closely throughout the review with Regional Transport Partnerships, local authorities and other key stakeholders through the NTS Review Partnership Group.

“I had a productive meeting with the Transport Minister and local councillors about infrastructure in Buchan and would urge anyone interested in future transport policy in Scotland to take part in the survey.”

To take part in the survey go to www.transport.gov.scot/strategy/national-transport-strategy