Man falls to his death at Bullers of Buchan

A man has died in hospital after plunging more than 100ft off cliffs at a popular tourist spot.

The 41 years-old, believed to be from the Ellon area, was walking along the Bullers of Buchan near Cruden Bay when he lost his footing and fell down a 100ft rock face.

It is believed he was with his wife when he fell. A German couple, who spotted the accident, immediately raised the alarm.

Peterhead Lifeboat, along with Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay, were called out to the scene at around 5.40pm on Saturday.

A rescue helicopter was also scrambled to search for the casualty.

Having located the man, the lifeboat launched its daughter craft with two crew members, one of whom provided support to the paramedic on scene.

The man was taken by stretcher onto the lifeboat and then was winched aboard the helicopter and flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he later died from his injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confrm that the man has died and as with all sudden deaths a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

