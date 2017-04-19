Man charged in relation to alleged fraudulent scheme

Following complaints in relation to the company Gorgeous Gardens operating in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Police Scotland can confirm that a 30 years-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged fraudulent scheme between December 2015 and February 2017 worth in the region of £180,000.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Detective Constable Jill Anderson said: "We have worked closely with our colleagues at Trading Standards and our partners and would also like to thank members of the public who have assisted with our investigation so far. Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information can contact police on 101."