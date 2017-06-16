Made in Scotland showcase takes to the stage

The very best in established and emerging talent in Scottish dance, theatre and music are about to set foot on an exciting stage.

Companies and artists have been selected for the ninth year of Made in Scotland - a curated showcase of the creative arts performed during the 70th Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

As well as taking to the world’s biggest platform for creative expression, the showcase supports artists, drawing them to the attention of international audiences and allowing them to take up invitations to perform anywhere in the world.

This year’s showcase will support 24 shows at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe who have been chosen by a panel of experts from the Scottish and international performing arts community.

The programme includes everything from a tense police drama, a thrilling live soundtrack, new choral works and a re-working of a Shakespeare classic to children’s shows, talks and workshops.

This year’s artists and ensembles include National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Dance Theatre, Gary McNair, Capercaille’s Donald Shaw, Andy Canon, Stellar Quines, FK Alexander, WHYTE, Dogstar Theatre Company, Pauline Goldsmith, Capella Novella, Withered Hand, Iklan, Savage Mansion, Joan Clevillé Dance, and Caroline Bowditch and Company.

And with the ability to connect with international festivals, the perfomers involved can thrive during and after August.

Since its inception in 2009, Made in Scotland has funded 125 companies, ensembles and artists to showcase over 180 shows.

The onward touring fund has enabled 65 productions to tour across six continents, visiting over 35 countries.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “This is an auspicious year for the Fringe as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

“A festival which started because eight companies, six of whom were Scottish, simply wanted to present their work to audiences.

“Now, 70 years on and the Made in Scotland showcase provides an incredible opportunity for Scottish-based artists across dance, theatre and music to highlight their work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, supporting them to take advantage of the opportunities presented by a festival of this scale and internationalism taking place in Scotland.

“As well as providing a platform to raise their profile and connect with local and international industry and media, Made in Scotland opens up opportunities for onward international touring giving shows a life beyond the Fringe.

“I am delighted this platform exists through partnership with Creative Scotland, Federation of Scottish Theatre and Scottish Music Centre and with support from the Scottish Government’s Expo Fund.”

Here’s a taste of what’s in store from Made in Scotland 2017 programme:

Is This A Dagger? The Story of Macbeth sees Edinburgh’s Andy Cannon team up with William Shakespeare to present the classic in a one-hour, one-man format.

Presented by North Queensferry’s Red Bridge Arts, this story of Macbeth explores the paths between fact and fiction, myths and truths.

Written in 2007, its tenth anniversary year will see the production updated for a run as part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

Presented by the National Theatre of Scotland and conceived for the stage by Glenrothes’ Cora Bissett, Adam is the true story of a young trans man born in Egypt and his journey to Scotland in search of a new home.

Adam Kashmiry – on whom the story is based – will make his professional debut with the performance.

Fairch: Live will be presented by Aberdeen’s Ross and Alasdair Whyte who make up the dynamic duo WHYTE.

Their Edinburgh Fringe Festival show is being pitched as an immersive, audio-visual experience based on the Gaelic electronica group’s album released in October. Part of the album was recorded in a cave underneath Dunnottar Castle near Stonehaven.

Scotland’s Wild Heart will be performed by Capercaille’s Donald Shaw.

The award-winning composer from Argyll will lead a world-class ensemble who will perform Shaw’s soundtrack to accompany clips of the nature film on the same name.

Scottish Dance Theatre return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with two pieces made for the company by star hip hop choreographer Botis Seva and world renowned dance innovators Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar. TutuMucky blurs the boundaries between dance forms has received rave reviews since its debut at Dundee Rep Theatre in February.

Snigel and Friends. presented by Caroline Bowditch and company, tells the tale of an inquisitive snail as it prepares to embark on an adventure. This new dance piece is for children up to a year old and their parents.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, launched the programme last month.

She said: “Our festivals are enjoyable, inspiring celebrations in their own right; it’s one of the things that makes Scotland a great place to live.

“Festivals reach beyond the limited timeframe of the festivals themselves, and I recognise the work that continues all year round to provide inclusive access and participation for all.

“The international aspect of the Made in Scotland programme showcases the best of Scotland’s creativity to the rest of the world; it provides a platform for artists to tour and work overseas.

“These connections and the relationships we’ve made for them will help develop the Scotland brand across the world.

“And we want to foster a Scotland where people are free to express their creativity, a nation that is confident in participating on the world stage, and where we build cultural bridges and not walls with our European and international partners.

“The Made in Scotland programme continues to create conditions for that cultural sector to thrive.

“I see a very bright future for those involved in this year’s programme and people who are perhaps being given that opportunity to shine on the world stage for the first time.

“The energy and the artistic excellence here is a great tribute to all of the cultural sector in Scotland.”

For information on times and venues, visit www.madeinscotland.com.