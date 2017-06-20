Locals invited to SNH reception in Newburgh

Local residents are invited to an informal reception, held by Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), to find out about its work in the area, ask questions and give feedback to the nature and landscape organisation.

SNH is also asking people who are unable to attend in person to join in on social media by sending in their questions or comments beforehand on Twitter or Facebook.

The event is being held at Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club from 7pm to 8.30pm tonight (Tuesday, June 20).

SNH is the Scottish Government's advisor on managing, enjoying, understanding and sustainably using Scotland's nature and landscapes.

The organisation manages Forvie National Nature Reserve, an internationally important site for birds, dune habitats and landscape.

The Ythan estuary includes a large seal haul-out which was recently given protection by Scottish Government.

Sue Walker, SNH’s Deputy Chair, will host the event along with fellow Board Member, Ian Gillies, and Area Manager, Denise Reed.

Sue said: “The North East is an amazing area of Scotland, with so much to offer people who want to get close to nature. There are nature reserves at Loch of Strathbeg, Forvie, St Cyrus and many more – it’s a special place with something for everyone.

“This informal reception is a really useful way for us to keep in touch with what the public feels is important in our work. We are also in the process of setting our priorities for 2018-22, and are looking forward to hearing people’s views on where we should focus our effort. We hope many people will be able to come along and we look forward to meeting them and hearing what they have to say.”

The event is free and tea and coffee will be provided.

For more information, call SNH in Aberdeen on 01224 266500 or email tayside_grampian@snh.gov.uk

For those who can’t attend, questions and comments can be sent to @SNH_Tweets, or by using #SNHengage on Twitter, or by posting on the SNH Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ScottishNaturalHeritage/