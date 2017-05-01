Local lad donates cash to Buchan Renal Unit

An eight-year-old from Peterhead has donated around £140 to the Buchan Renal Unit.

Scott Davidson, who is currently waiting for a kidney transplant, is pictured above with his mum Jenna giving the money to patient Denis Whyte and nurses Jackie Forman and Yvonne Bain.

Jenna made a number of green ribbons and sold them throughout Kidney Awareness Month back in March.

Scott will receive a new kidney from his dad, Steven, after the pair were found to be a perfect match.

Jenna said: “The staff here have been so friendly so we wanted to do something for them as a thank you.”

Commetning on the donation, Buchan Renal Unit senior charge nurse, Linda Willows, said: “It has been lovely meeting Scott and it is a privilege to look after such a lovely family.

“The money they raised will be put towards future refurbishment of the Unit.”