Local heroes in City shortlist

Some familiar Buchan faces have been shortlisted for a ‘Hall of Heroes’ that will be part of a new Aberdeen visitor attraction.

As part of the City Centre Masterplan, Provost Skene’s House is being redeveloped to tell the story of local people who have helped transform the wider world.

The ground floor will become a ‘Hall of Heroes’ drawn from stars of stage and screen, musical maestros, sporting champions, wizard wordsmiths and scientific saviours.

Since a poll was launched on January 23, more than 1,600 people have so far voted for the individual they think should be selected.

Among those is Peterhead-born actor Peter Mullan, who now stars in Hollywood blockbusters; acclaimed Peterhead-born director Jon Baird, and New Deer’s very own Bertie Charles Forbes, founder of Forbes magazine and former paper boy on The Buchanie!

In all, more than 100 individuals will be celebrated in the Guestrow building, which is being renovated through the £1.5m Masterplan project.

The full line-up - ranging from Nobel-winning scientists to international entrepreneurs - was drawn up with the guidance of a steering group, which included representation from tourism, cultural, academic and business sectors.

City Council leader, Cllr Jenny Laing, said: “It’s going to be hugely exciting learning the names of those who will forma welcome at Provost Skene House.”

The poll closes on February 12 and can be accessed online through the City Council’s website.Voting forms are also available at Marischal College, libraries and community centre.

To vote, visit: https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/consultation/hall-of-heroes/