Local groups benefit from Awards for All Lottery funding

Buchan Community Radio, Port Erroll School Parent Council and St. Fergus School have all benefited from the latest Awards for All Lottery funding.

A grant of £9,954 has been awarded to the local radio station. The funding will be used for new broadcasting equipment to allow it to reach a wider audience.

Port Erroll School Parent Council will use its grant of £8,520 to deliver dance and drama sessions to children and young people.

The sessions will take place at the school and will run throughout the year, both during and outwith school hours.

Meanwhile St. Fergus School wil use its grant to put 12 primary 6 and 7 pupils through training to achieve their RYA Stage 1 and 2 dinghy sailing qualifications.

Announcing the funding, Martin Cawley, Big Lottery Fund, Director for Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic amount of National Lottery money, nearly £4 million, going to hundreds of groups, run by local people actively working to make their communities better places to live.”